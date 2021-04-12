Arteaga leads group of five ACU Wildcats on Southland all-conference teams

FRISCO, Texas — The Southland Conference announced the all-conference women’s soccer awards on Monday, and five Wildcats earned honors.

Christina Arteaga led the way with her fourth-straight first team appearance, while Natalie Jones and Megan Paul were named second team.

Jones makes her second appearance on the post-season award list, while Paul is a first-time honoree.

Newcomer Ellen Joss was named third team along with senior Gabby Symmank.

The two are first-time honorees by the Southland.

The 2021 Southland Conference Tournament kicks off tomorrow down in Beaumont, Texas, and the No. 3 seed Wildcats will take on No. 6 seed UIW at 5 p.m.

All-conference teams and individual awards are nominated and voted upon by the conference’s head coaches and sports information directors.

Voting for oneself or one’s own players/coaches is not permitted.