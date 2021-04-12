Arteaga leads group of five ACU Wildcats on Southland all-conference teams

BCH Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRISCO, Texas — The Southland Conference announced the all-conference women’s soccer awards on Monday, and five Wildcats earned honors.

Christina Arteaga led the way with her fourth-straight first team appearance, while Natalie Jones and Megan Paul were named second team.

Jones makes her second appearance on the post-season award list, while Paul is a first-time honoree.

Newcomer Ellen Joss was named third team along with senior Gabby Symmank.

The two are first-time honorees by the Southland.

The 2021 Southland Conference Tournament kicks off tomorrow down in Beaumont, Texas, and the No. 3 seed Wildcats will take on No. 6 seed UIW at 5 p.m.

All-conference teams and individual awards are nominated and voted upon by the conference’s head coaches and sports information directors.

Voting for oneself or one’s own players/coaches is not permitted.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

BCH Sports

Trending stories