ASC announces 2020-21 soccer and volleyball schedules

RICHARDSON, Texas – The American Southwest Conference announced its plans for scheduling men’s soccer, women’s soccer and volleyball competitions for Spring 2021 on Monday afternoon.

Conference-scheduled competition and tournaments in the three fall sport programs were postponed to the spring semester by action of the ASC Council of Presidents on July 24. The schedules for the fall sports are subject to change and contingent upon health and safety guidelines of the NCAA and local, state and federal entities.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to provide an experience in the spring for our volleyball and soccer scholar-athletes,” said Vice President for Student Affairs and Intercollegiate Athletics Sam Ferguson “We will have a busy spring ahead of us, but our conference office has given us flexibility with our scheduling which will help us create the best experience possible. We are truly excited about the opportunity to cheer on our scholar-athletes as they engage in the sports they love.”

The men’s and women’s soccer ASC schedules will be played over nine weeks, beginning the week of February 10. The 12 teams are divided into two divisions — East and West — and will play seven regular season matches among their divisions opponents. Each date will be a women/men double header.

McMurry will join Concordia Texas, Hardin-Simmons, Howard Payne, Mary Hardin-Baylor and Sul Ross State in the West Division. The East Division includes Belhaven, East Texas Baptist, LeTourneau, Louisiana College, Ozarks and UT Dallas.

The top four seeded teams in each division qualify to the ASC soccer tournaments, which will be played over two weekends. Quarterfinals are set for April 3, semifinals on April 8 and finals on April 10. The winners of the soccer tournaments will be declared the 2020-21 ASC champions.

The ASC volleyball season will cover 10 weeks in the Spring – nine for the ASC regular season and one for the postseason – and begins the week of February 9. The divisions will remain the same as men’s and women’s soccer, as the War Hawks will play in the West.

The teams will play the regular season against division opponents, with each ASC date consisting of two matches. The top three seeds in each division qualify for the six-team ASC Championship Tournament beginning on April 9 at the West No. 1 seed.

Dates and start times for the spring ASC soccer, volleyball and football competitions will be determined by the Directors of Athletics as they build the delayed fall sports schedules into basketball and spring sports activities.

To view the full ASC release and schedule plans, click here.

2020-21 Men’s & Women’s Soccer Schedule

Matches can be scheduled from Wednesday to Sunday each week

Subject to Change

Week 1 (February 10-14)

Concordia Texas at McMurry

Week 2 (February 17-21)

Hardin-Simmons at McMurry

Week 3 (February 24-28)

McMurry at Hardin-Simmons

Week 4 (March 3-7)

McMurry at Mary Hardin-Baylor

Week 5 (March 10-14)

Sul Ross State at McMurry

Week 6 (March 17-21)

Howard Payne at McMurry

Week 7 (March 24-28)

McMurry at Sul Ross State

ASC Championship Tournament

Format: Eight-Team Single-Elimination

Qualification: Top four seeds from each Division (East & West)

Quarterfinals: Saturday, April 3 (campus sites)

Semifinals: Thursday, April 8 (site TBD)

Finals: Saturday, April 10 (site TBD)

2020-21 Volleyball Schedule

Matches can be scheduled from Tuesday to Saturday each week with two matches on each date

Subject to Change

Week 1 (February 9-13)

Sul Ross State at McMurry

Week 2 (February 16-20)

McMurry at Mary Hardin-Baylor

Week 3 (February 23-27)

Howard Payne at McMurry

Week 4 (March 2-6)

Mary Hardin-Baylor at McMurry

Week 5 (March 9-13)

McMurry at Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons at McMurry

Week 6 (March 16-20)

McMurry at Howard Payne

Week 7 (March 23-27)

McMurry at Sul Ross State

Week 8 (March 30-April 3)

Concordia Texas at McMurry

ASC Championship Tournament

Format: Six-Team Single-Elimination

Qualification: Top three seeds from each Division (East & West)

Host: West Division #1 Seed

Quarterfinals: Friday, April 9

Semifinals: Friday, April 9

Finals: Saturday, April 10