ASC announces football schedule changes

RICHARDSON, Texas — Postponements due to weather issues the past two weeks prompted changes to the American Southwest Conference 2021 spring semester football schedule and announced by the Conference office.

The revised schedule, approved by the Directors of Athletics, moves games originally scheduled February 13 and not played to March 13. Games originally scheduled for February 20 move to March 20. The final day of the spring 2021 schedule – playoff day between East-West Division seeds – will be staged March 27.

In addition, the Directors of Athletics agreed five-game ASC spring season will not extend beyond March 27.

Games on February 27 and March 6 will be played as scheduled. All start times and spectator policies are determined by the host institution.

MARCH 13: Games originally scheduled February 13 and not played on that date

Howard Payne at Hardin-Simmons

Southwestern at Louisiana College

McMurry at Texas Lutheran

MARCH 20: Games originally scheduled February 20

Louisiana College at Mary Hardin-Baylor

McMurry at Howard Payne

Hardin-Simmons at Sul Ross State

Belhaven at Southwestern

MARCH 27: Championship Playoff Day originally scheduled March 13