ASC announces Winter-Spring Distinguished Scholar Athletes

RICHARDSON, Texas – The American Southwest Conference announced the Distinguished Scholar Athletes for all winter and spring sports on Tuesday.

The Cowboy nominee for baseball was senior Brett Hudspeth. Hudspeth is a business management and accounting major from Plano who started two years for the Cowboys and was all-ASC as a junior.

Jesyka Lee was the Cowgirl basketball nominee. Lee is a junior guard from Ovilla majoring in biology. Lee was named to the ASC all-defensive team this season, helping the Cowgirls to a berth in the ASC Championship.

For men’s basketball, the Cowboys’ nominee was junior Justin Lovvorn. Lovvorn is a business administration major from Dallas.

The men’s golf nominee for Hardin-Simmons was Nick Vella. Vella is a junior business administration major from Colleyville and competed in four tournaments.

The Cowgirl golf nominee was junior Jordan Daggs. Daggs is a ministry major from Killeen and competed in three events.

Sidney Cox was the nominee for Cowgirl softball. Cox is a sophomore non-profit management major from Frisco and hit .394 for the Cowgirls in the shortened season.

Keenan Nash was the men’s tennis nominee for HSU. Nash started nine of the ten duals for singles while boasting a 4.00 GPA as a senior accounting and finance major from Odessa.

The Cowgirl tennis nominee was Emily Shaffer. Shaffer is a sophomore exercise science major from Southlake.

Junior Sammy Magallan was the Cowboy track and field nominee. Magallan is one of the leaders in distance track as well as Cowboy cross country in the fall and currently holds the Steeplechase record for outdoor and is an athletic training major from Sanderson.

Britni Starr was the Cowgirl track nominee. The sophomore Starr is one of the top Cowgirl throwers and is from Abilene.