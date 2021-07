ASC Honors 16 as Distinguished Scholar Athletes

RICHARDSON, Texas – The American Southwest Conference released the Distinguished Scholar Athletes for the 2020-2021 seasons on Monday, honoring 16 Cowgirls and Cowboys.

The Distinguished Scholar-Athlete Teams recognize student-athletes who achieve a high level of academic achievement (a 3.20 grade-point average or better) while competing as a starter or important reserve on their team. From that list – limited to one nominee per school in each ASC championship sport – the sports information directors from the 12 ASC member institutions and three affiliate members select a Distinguished Scholar-Athlete in each sport.

Baseball

Hunter Garrison Hardin-Simmons Sr. Business Management Keller, Texas



Men’s Basketball

Aidan Walsh Hardin-Simmons So. Sports Management Katy, Texas

Women’s Basketball

Samantha Tatum Hardin-Simmons So. Marketing Grapevine, Texas

Men’s Cross Country

Sammy Magallan Hardin-Simmons Sr. Athletic Training Sanderson, Texas



Women’s Cross Country

Shelby Schmidt Hardin-Simmons So. Undecided Midland, Texas

Football

Matt Mitchell Hardin-Simmons So. Business Wimberley, Texas



Men’s Golf

Nick Vella Hardin-Simmons Sr. Business Administration Colleyville, Texas



Women’s Golf

Jordan Daggs Hardin-Simmons Sr. Ministry Killeen, Texas

Men’s Soccer

Austin Wills Hardin-Simmons Jr. Economics Flower Mound, Texas



Women’s Soccer

Casady Jenkins Hardin-Simmons Sr. Exercise Science Frisco, Texas



Men’s Tennis

Alex Pavkovich Hardin-Simmons Sr. Business Administration Queensland, Australia



Women’s Tennis

Landry Laywell Hardin-Simmons So. History Thorndale, Texas



Men’s Track and Field

Parnelle Shands Hardin-Simmons So. Business Administration Dinwiddie, Va.



Women’s Track and Field

Logan Haller Hardin-Simmons Jr. Finance Austin, Texas



Volleyball