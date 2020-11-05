ASC Imposes Mask Mandate For All Indoor Venues

ABILENE, Texas – Effective immediately, Hardin-Simmons’ Mabee Complex will be a mask mandatory venue for the 2020-21 basketball season.

The American Southwest Conference presidents voted to enact a conference-wide policy on mask use and the policy states:

The American Southwest Conference requires all persons attending competitions held at an indoor venue to wear a facial covering for the duration of the event (i.e., mask or neck gaiter). Facial covering at outdoor venues is at the host institution’s discretion. Facial covering at outdoor venues is at the host institution’s discretion.

“We are excited for our basketball teams to take the court, starting Saturday,” said HSU Director of Athletics Dr. John Neese. “We are following all protocols to make sure we have a safe playing environment for our teams, our opponents and our loyal followers.

“This policy will be strictly enforced and we ask that you comply in order for our student-athletes to continue playing the season they have all worked hard to prepare for.”

Hardin-Simmons’ women’s basketball team will host UNT-Dallas in their season opener on Saturday at 2 p.m. and the Cowboys will be on the road for their opener on Saturday at Howard Payne.