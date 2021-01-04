ASC recognizes top performances heading into New Year

BCH Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Games: December 15, 2020 – January 2, 2021

Howard Payne senior guard Jaylan Ballou (Port Arthur, Texas) led the Yellow Jackets with a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds to go with six assists and three steals in a loss to UT Dallas.

Hardin-Simmons junior guard Kyle Brennon (Houston, Texas) led the Cowboys with 20 points, hitting 6-of-8 shots from the field and 7-of-7 from the line in an 85-70 win over Wayland Baptist.

McMurry sophomore forward Destiny Mathews (Palestine, Texas) averaged 15.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game as the War Hawks went 0-3. She led McMurry in scoring and rebounds in all three contests, including 21 points and eight boards in a 69-59 loss to Sul Ross State.

Howard Payne junior guard Salina Ali (San Antonio, Texas) led the Lady jackets with 14 points, three rebounds, five assists and four steals in a 69-68 victory over UT Dallas. She was also 4-of-6 from the field and 5-of-6 at the free throw line.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

BCH Sports