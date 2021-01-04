ASC recognizes top performances heading into New Year

Games: December 15, 2020 – January 2, 2021

Howard Payne senior guard Jaylan Ballou (Port Arthur, Texas) led the Yellow Jackets with a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds to go with six assists and three steals in a loss to UT Dallas.

Hardin-Simmons junior guard Kyle Brennon (Houston, Texas) led the Cowboys with 20 points, hitting 6-of-8 shots from the field and 7-of-7 from the line in an 85-70 win over Wayland Baptist.

McMurry sophomore forward Destiny Mathews (Palestine, Texas) averaged 15.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game as the War Hawks went 0-3. She led McMurry in scoring and rebounds in all three contests, including 21 points and eight boards in a 69-59 loss to Sul Ross State.

Howard Payne junior guard Salina Ali (San Antonio, Texas) led the Lady jackets with 14 points, three rebounds, five assists and four steals in a 69-68 victory over UT Dallas. She was also 4-of-6 from the field and 5-of-6 at the free throw line.