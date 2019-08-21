Ashford tries to revive Trent program

Running out of players is a problem many 6-man programs run into during the season.

Whether it’s because of injuries or players quitting, it happens.

It happened to the Trent Gorillas last season after three games.

New head coach Aaron Ashford has the Gorillas back on the field this year.

There are ten players, and they are looking forward to starting the 2019 season.

Head Coach Aaron Ashford said, “They don’t mind the level of practice on the particular day, they put in 120 percent every day and that’s been really good. Coming in as a new Head Coach, somebody that they aren’t familiar with, I just think these guys just work hard.”

Jordan Leckie said, “It’s been one of the best experiences I’ve had playing football. He cares for us and he’s just amazing, I can’t wait to see where this season goes.”

The Gorillas are winless since the beat West Texas Homeschool on October 14, 2016.

They first chance to snap that streak is next Saturday against Gorman.