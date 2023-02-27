ASPERMONT, Texas (BCHSports)–The Aspermont Hornets boys’ basketball team is getting ready for the regional quarterfinals.

The Hornets had a tough non-district schedule and went through a slump in district play. After going through all of that, they are playing their best basketball right now heading into the third round of the playoffs.

Zach Morris said, “Yeah I feel like we played a really tough schedule earlier in the year and I feel like we played some really good basketball and had to at times. I feel like we went through a little lull during district, but I was really impressed and real satisfied with our effort and our intensity the other night.” Morris added, “Just our willingness to be all in and be locked in from the get-go. I feel like if we have that same approach, we’ll be a pretty tough team to beat in the playoffs.”

Aspermont and Munday face off tomorrow for a spot in the regional tournament at 6:00 p.m. at McMurry University.