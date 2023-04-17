The ASUN Conference and Western Athletic Conference (WAC) football partnership is now officially known as the United Athletic Conference, as announced jointly on Monday by the football-sponsoring members of both conferences.

Entering its third year as a formal football partnership but first as a single entity, the United Athletic Conference now fully operates like a single-sport conference with an independent budget, policies and governing documents. The group will recognize its own league champion and at-large FCS playoffs automatic qualifier under a singular conference banner beginning with the 2023 football season.

The newly christened United Athletic Conference currently has nine participating institutions: Abilene Christian University, Austin Peay State University, University of Central Arkansas, Eastern Kentucky University, University of North Alabama, Southern Utah University, Stephen F. Austin State University, Tarleton State University and Utah Tech University. The conference will officially add the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) in the fall of 2025 when it begins sponsorship of football.

As previously announced on Jan. 5, the governance structure of the United Athletic Conference features co-chairs of the Council of Presidents, Dr. James Hurley from Tarleton State University and Dr. David McFaddin from Eastern Kentucky University. Also included in the leadership is Executive Director Oliver Luck, WAC Commissioner Brian Thornton and outgoing ASUN Commissioner Ted Gumbart, with incoming ASUN Commissioner Jeff Bacon officially joining upon Gumbart’s retirement at the conclusion of the 2022-23 academic year.

The 2023 United Athletic Conference schedule will be limited to six conference games among its nine members. The 2024 schedule will feature a full eight-game single round robin. The team with the best conference record (and who owns any applicable tiebreakers in the case of matching league records) will be declared the United Athletic Conference champion and FCS playoffs AQ.

A full conference rollout including official marks, an official website and more information will be released in the coming months.