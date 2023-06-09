STAMFORD, Texas (BCH Sports)– Stamford Athletic Director and head football coach, Britt Hart, resigned from his position Saturday.

Hart leaves Stamford with a record of 11-10 in the two seasons as head football coach.

“Stamford has great kids that work extremely hard. I will miss them very dearly. In two years I changed the culture of winning at All Sports!! I elevated every program and I’m extremely proud of that. The program is better now than when I arrived.” said Britt Hart.

Britt was also head coach of the track team who brought home a state championship less than a month ago.

Hart added, “The student athletes really bought in to that culture. Thank you, Will Brewer, for bringing me to Stamford. To my athletes I will miss you all very much. Bulldog Fight Never Dies.”

Coach Hart is heading to Class 5A Granbury as a coordinator.