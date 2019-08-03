Babe goes one-on-one with Jason Garrett

The Dallas Cowboys play their first game of the 2019 preseason tomorrow, and to get us ready for the season, here’s Babe Laufenberg with Dallas head coach Jason Garrett.

Babe Laufenberg said, “Ninth full season as the Dallas Cowboys head coach. What do you know today that you didn’t know when you took that job?”

Jason Garrett said, “As you can imagine, I’ve just had a lot more experiences. I’ve had day ones of training camp 8 other times. So you can draw from those experiences and hopefully improve because of them. One of the things that’s interesting about our job is that it’s dynamic. Coaching staffs change, things change, some players are here, they’re no longer here, different combinations of players, so it’s always kind of new. Because you’re thinking about what’s best for this team. But there’s so many things that I’ve done at this point that I hadn’t done at that point that hopefully I’m better at and I’ve learned from those experiences.”

Babe said, “At the opening press conference, Jerry Jones said he wants you to coach as long as he can spell Cowboys. So if ever comes a point where he’s having trouble spelling Cowboys, are you going to say no no no, it’s the W after the O, how’s that going to work?”

Garrett said, “Yeah, I guess. It makes me feel great, he’s fantastic. He’s been fantastic. I’ve known him for 27 years now. I knew him when I was a player here, I’ve known him as an assistant coach, I’ve known him as a head coach. One of the things everybody who’s ever been around him can say, the guys I’ve played with, the guys who play now, coaches I’ve been around, Jerry Jones is a fantastic owner to work for. He loves football, he loves the NFL, he loves the Dallas Cowboys, and he’ll do anything to try to make us as successful as we can be. He’s such a bright guy, he’s such a smart guy on so many levels, and he thinks about things differently sometimes. Oftentimes in our interactions, he’ll bring something up that may seem like well where does that come from but there’s always a little bit of wisdom in there that you can learn and grow from. He’s always been very supportive of me, our coaching staff, the players we’ve had on our team, for a long long time. I just have a tremendous appreciation for him.”

Babe said, “Everybody on the outside is concerned that you’re on the last year of your contract. So why isn’t Jason Garrett concerned about that?”

Garrett said, “I just have never lived my life that way. I was fortunate to play for a long time in the NFL and I always saw it as a day to day proposition. I think that’s good, I really do. Certainly I felt that way as a coach regardless of what my contract status is, I’ve never looked at that, I’ve never equated that to how I live my life. I try to wake up in the morning, try to be the best person I can be, try to be the best coach I can be in the job that I have and embrace this opportunity to do what we do.”

Babe, “Coach, thank you for your time, good luck on a tremendous 2019.”

The Cowboys get their preseason started on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers at 8pm.