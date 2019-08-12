Babe goes one-on-one with Jason Witten

The Dallas Cowboys dropped their first preseason game to the 49ers on Sunday night 17-9, but even in the loss, Cowboys fans have something to look forward to… getting to see Jason Witten on the field again for the first time since the 2017 season.

Silver Star Nation’s Babe Laufenberg goes one on one with the future Hall of Famer in Oxnard.

Babe Laufenberg said, “Two years ago we did this, does it feel like you’ve been gone for a year or does it feel like you never left this thing?”

Jason Witten said, “Now, it feels like I never left, there was a point there in early March where there’s a new parking spot, new locker, adjusting from being in a TV role to going back and playing. It was 9, 10 months, those teammates I’ve worked a lot with, made some great friendships and more than anything else, I wanted to go back in there and go to work. I knew the most important thing I need to do is become a good tight end again.”

Laufenberg asked, “Again?”

Witten said, “I really felt like you’ve got to go prove yourself all over again. I always took pride in knowing that it’s a show-me game, it’s a great story, you’re going to come back but if you’re not worth anything, if you can’t play at that level, you just ride off onto the sunset. As Bill Parcells always said, you always have to get off at some point. The circus doesn’t stay in town forever.”

Laufenberg said, “You’re out here, you’ve always been a fan favorite, but I sense more love from the fans now that you’ve been gone for a year. Do you sense that as well?”

Witten said, “They’ve been great, I see smiles on their face, the appreciation, I think they’re glad that I’m back. Honestly Babe, I hope that they felt the same thing that I did. When I came back, I didn’t want lot of hooplah with it, let’s go back to work, let’s get our hand back in the dirt and go prove it.”

Laufenberg said, “Monday Night Football offer came up and I know people told you that you can’t pass that up, were you looking for someone to tell you that you can pass that up, you’ve still got some playing in you.”

Witten said, “I did, really the only person in my life that told me I had a lot of playing left was Jason Garrett. I knew it wasn’t a perspective of a lot of people saying I can help this team. It really wasn’t from that, all along I think he knew my heart. There’s different points in that, a lot of people in TV enjoy that next phase and are very successful guys I’m close with and have done a phenomenal job in their career. For me, I just felt like until I knew I didn’t have anything left, I was going to kick myself. I couldn’t look at four kids and Michelle and say I didn’t leave it all out there. How long does that last, how many plays do you play, nobody really knows. I feel confident in my ability and I’m going to work my tail off trying to achieve something.”

Laufenberg said, “I know the passion from playing never left you. When did you wake up and say you were going to do this?”

Witten said, “I think my first preseason game I called, I was in Washington and I was calling the Jets game and the moment I knew I wanted to get back in there, I was calling the Monday night game, it was the Rams and Chiefs, it was supposed to be in Mexico City but it ended up being at the LA Coliseum. It was a shootout, it was a great football game and I left that game, going on a red-eye, and I thought to myself I’ve got to get back out there, this is what I worked so hard for and I knew I had something left. At that point on, I just began to workout and watch, then say what if I can go back out there. Fortunately, they gave me an opportunity, they didn’t have to. My biggest thing when I came back in there, I told Kellen Moore this, I had conversations with Coach Garrett. It’s a show-me game and I understand that but I just want an opportunity to go show that.”