Babe Laufenberg breaks down the current times for the Cowboys

Hello, everyone. I’m Babe Laufenberg. I am in California, but the Dallas Cowboys are not. I’m more specifically in San Diego, California. Cowboys supposed to be practicing and training here, but a hundred and seventy miles up the coast in Oxnard, as we all know, the corona virus. Put it in the back. I am supposed to be talking about how Mike McCarthy is attempting to become the fifth NFL head coach to win a Super Bowl in his first year with his new franchise was supposed to be talking about how Dak Prescott feels after not getting a long term deal done with the Cowboys. Instead, we’re talking about options and opt outs. By the way, NFL players have until August 3rd to opt out of the regular season, but we will have to wait awhile before we have the answers to those questions. As for myself, I mean, just hang around here in Southern California for the next six weeks or so because the Cowboys open their regular season against the Rams in Los Angeles on September 13th. OK, maybe I will. For now, I’ll kick back. You know, hang loose here in San Diego.