Bachtel introduced as Howard Payne Head Coach

Howard Payne announced that Jason Bachtel will be their new head football coach Thursday.

On Friday, Bachtel made his first appearance as a member of HPU.

Head Coach Jason Bachtel said, “I’m extemely excited to be your next head football coach here at Howard Payne University, a place that I truly hold very dear to my heart, a place that I call home, a place where I met my wife, a place that my dad played football here, my uncle played football here, cousins, my son graduated here. Howard Payne is home, Howard Payne is family. Obviously we don’t have a full offseason to look at recruiting and make changes that we have set. I will tell you I am very thankful for Braxton Harris and the foundation he’s already laid and what we want to do is continue to do that, I think we have a very capable staff that is going to continue to lead the program in the direction we want to go right now.”

Bachtel takes over the program following the resignation of Braxton Harris.

HPU opens their 2021 season February 6th at home against Texas Lutheran.