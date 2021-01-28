Bachtel likes what he’s seen from his HPU Yellowjackets

The countdown to the start of the February American Southwest Conference football season continues.

The Howard Payne Yellowjackets are getting their work done in preparation for their opener against Texas Lutheran at Gordon Wood Stadium.

The Jackets are different from most teams in the conference because new head coach Mark Bachtel was hired to lead the program just twenty days ago.

That’s not long to put in a system, but Bachtel likes what he’s seen, so far.

Bachtel said, “I am very happy and pleased from where we’ve been from day one to right now. We’re starting to get to that point to where we’re competing every day, there is a winner and a loser every day, that’s a big deal to me, making sure that nobody is given anything, you earn everything. We have made remarkable steps of improvement since the Saturday of our first practice until now. I like the direction we are headed in, we still have a long way to go.”

The weird spring semester football season starts next Saturday at Gordon Wood Stadium against Texas Lutheran. They come to Abilene to take on HSU on February 13. The Yellowjackets come back home against McMurry on February 20. HPU is open on February 27. The regular season comes to a close on March 6 in Alpine against Sul Ross State.