Back To Back ASC Awards For Estes

The American Southwest Conference today announced its weekly ASC football awards and Howard Payne’s Caleb Estes was honored for the second consecutive week.
HSU’s Jamie Pogue was named for his first time in 2019.
| OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Caleb Estes, QB, Howard Payne
Howard Payne sophomore quarterback Caleb Estes earned Offensive Player of the Week honors for the second consecutive week after throwing for five touchdowns in a 56-37 victory at McMurry. Estes was 26-of-31 passing for 388 yards with no interceptions, while throwing to eight different receivers. He also rushed for 10 yards and one touchdown.
SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Jamie Pogue, K, Hardin-Simmons
Hardin-Simmons junior kicker Jamie Pogue (Abilene, Texas) earned his second straight Player of the Week award and third of his career after going 3-for-3 on field goals in the No. 9 Cowboys’ 16-10 win over Trinity (Texas). He hit from 25 yards, a 22-yarder at the halftime buzzer and a 27-yarder that gave the Cowboys the lead for the first time of the night in the third quarter. Pogue also was 1-of-1 on PATs.