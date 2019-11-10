Baird takes down Irion County, 65-38

The Baird Bears success in Class A continued Saturday in Gholson as the Bears took down the Irion County Hornets 65-38.

With the victory, Baird captured the Texas Independent Public School 6-Man Championship.

Max Dayton scored six total touchdowns, four rushing and two receiving.

The Bears set an Independent Bowl Series record for scoring in the second quarter with 33 points, as they bolted to a 39-22 halftime advantage.

The Bears also received a 28-carry, 169-yard performance from running back Ryan Rogers.

Irion County suffered a damaging loss on offense when quarterback Trevin Coffien was sidelined with an injury in the second period. Running back Kreek James took up some of the slack with 95 rushing yards on eight attempts.

Baird closed their season with two wins this season versus the Hornets and an (8-2) record, while Irion County ended with a (7-3) slate.