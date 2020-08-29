Baker breaks down possibility of Rangers dealing Lynn before deadline

2020 has not been kind to the Texas Rangers and it appears right now they are stuck with a decision to make coming Monday at 3 PM Central Time when the Trade Deadline hits.

Remember, we’re only a month into the season but that also is the halfway point in the season. So now, what do the Rangers do? Will they sell off because they are not playing according to how they had hoped or do they try their luck out to either get a second place seed in the AL West or potentially one of the two Wild Card spots overall at seeds 7 and 8 in the American League.

If they decide to sell off by Monday, that means probably their biggest trade chip is taking the mound this evening in Lance Lynn. He’s been dominant this season, a Cy Young candidate to say the least, and according to Fangraphs he’s been one of the best pitchers since 2019 in the AL.

Now the question may be does Lynn pitch his final game this evening or will he stay with the Rangers. Lynn was talking earlier about how he hopes the Rangers will hold him and the rest of the team, trying to make a push at the playoffs this year.

Lance Lynn said, “No team wants to be dismantled as we get going here. We played well there for a stretch and we played really bad here the last little stretch. It would be nice to get on another little streak and then see if we can make something happen and make a run at this thing. We didn’t all come here to lose and not make a run at the playoffs so that’s what we’re all about. Everybody is trying to figure out every day how to get better, how to help the team win, and if we can do that, that’d be fun. Down the stretch here it’d be fun for everybody to come down to the ballpark and that’s what we’re all about.”

If the Rangers do decide to go into sell mode, remember Lynn has a three-year deal worth $30 million he signed last year meaning he’s got one more year on that deal. It’s supposed to be $8 million next year because it was prorated.

If they do decide to sell him off, there are some serious candidates reportedly already out there on Twitter: The Padres, White Sox, and even these Dodgers he’s supposed to face this evening. So, if the Rangers decide to sell, they better receive some sort of top prospect for the man that is 4-0 on the with a 1.59 ERA heading into Saturday.