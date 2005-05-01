Baker defeats Preston in MVP Baseball 2005, 5-1

Baker redeems 2K loss with win in MVP Baseball to take Sanitizer Series lead

Dusty Baker was looking to avenge his embarassing loss to Max Preston in NBA2K last week, and he did just that this week in MVP Baseball 2005.

Baker’s Los Angeles Dodgers defeated Preston’s Texas Rangers 5-1 at what used to be Ameriquest Field at the time, but we now we know it as Globe Life Park.

After a stellar first inning for Baker, as well as some controller malfunctions for Preston, his Dodgers led 2-0.

Even more success came for Baker and his Dodgers in the second inning when Hee-seop Choi hit a solo dinger off of Nolan Ryan. They led 3-0 at that point.

Preston was able to muster up one run late in the game, but due to several terrible throws and fielding errors, Baker snatched up two more runs to cruise to the 5-1 win.

With the win, Baker now leads the series 2-1.

The two have confirmed they will battle in Rory McIlroy PGA Tour next week. Preston opens as the favorite to win and tie the series.

Courtesy to EA Sports for presenting MVP Baseball 2005.