Baker retakes lead in Sanitizer Series in dominating table tennis performance

Another epic chapter of the Sanitizer Series was written on Sunday night.

The back and forth between Max Preston and Dusty Baker continues with Dusty taking part seven with a sweep in table tennis to retake the overall lead in the series, 4-3.

Dusty swept the match in three straight games.

It’s the fourth time he’s led the Sanitizer series.

It was a dominant victory, but Dusty wasn’t satisfied.

Baker said, “I’m a little disappointed. I wanted to skunk Max in every single game. I was, of course, not able to accomplish that. I’m happy to take a 3-0 win in that and sweep him. I brought the brooms out. That felt nice. The job is not done, yet. I’ve got to take on H-O-R-S-E with Max. Honestly, basketball is not my game.”

Max responded by reiterating what this series is supposed to be about.

Preston said, “I’m just trying to have fun. Sanitizer Series is not the world championships. Maybe I would train a little more if money was involved, if there was some trophies involved, but I’m just having fun. I’m glad Dusty really takes pride in these Sanitizer Series games, especially table tennis. I’m gonna respond by killing him in H-O-R-S-E next week.”

The series continues next week with a game of H-O-R-S-E between the two competitors.

Can Max even the series up, again? We will see.