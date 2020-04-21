Baker retakes lead in Sanitizer Series with dominant HR derby performance

Part five of the Sanitizer Series between Dusty and Max was another blowout.

Game five went outside for a homerun derby between the two, and to no one’s real surprise, Dusty ran away with the competition.

Max managed just one homerun at Jim Ned’s softball field. Dusty slammed 12.

Baker wins and takes a 3-2 lead over Preston in the Sanitizer Series.

Dusty Baker said, “Outside of the sunburn that I got, I’d say this is the most dominant performance that I’ve had. I’m pretty impressed with the victories that I’ve had. Madden was definitely something I knew Max could compete in. MVP 2005, Max played that out like he’d never played it before. He grew up playing that game, and he played varsity baseball, so be this dominant, this is definitely something I will take moving forward.”

Max Preston said, “Plain and simple, I was flat-out terrible. My swing was not as good as I’d hoped it would be. I was getting some nice hits. If you need a lead off man, I make contact, get on base, maybe drive in some runs every now and then. Just wasn’t hitting dingers the way I expected to. I was hitting ground balls and line drives. It’s whatever.”

The series continues next week with a combine style competition.

No doubt it’ll be must see TV!