Baker says he should’ve scored 20 runs against Preston in Sanitizer Series

Max and Dusty continued the Sanitizer Series on Sunday night.

This time around they played MVP Baseball 2005 with the series tied at one.

Dusty, as the Dodgers, rocked error prone Max, as the Texas Rangers.

Not even Nolan Ryan could help Max.

Dusty wins it, 5 to 1, and then said he should’ve beaten Max by even more.

Baker said, “I really should’ve gone out there and defeated Max about 20-0. 5-1, even with Nolan Ryan on the hill, I don’t care who’s on the hill, it could be Bartolo Colon, it could be David Robinett, it doesn’t matter to me. I should’ve been scoring 20 runs against Max. We got to pick ourselves back up. Gather the boys together, figure something out, and have a plan next week.”

Max Preston said, “My job’s on the line, so I may need to turn it around. Next week are playing PGA with Rory McElroy. I am very excited about that one. I could see another NBA2K week coming for me. I think I could win by ten strokes. We will se what happens. We’ll see what Vegas releases this week. Very excited. I don’t think I’m gonna lose my job.”

The series continues on Sunday. Rory McElroy PGA is next up.

Max is the favorite heading into Round 4.