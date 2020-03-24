Baker takes first event of the ESports Sanitizer Series

Dusty Baker and Max Preston didn’t have sports to talk about on Sunday, so they developed the Sanitizer Series. It’s a series of eSports competitions between the pair.

Round one featured Dusty as the Los Angeles Chargers up against Max as teh Dallas Cowboys on Madden.

Dusty’s Chargers came out on top with the final score of 17-11.

It was an epic defensive battle.

Dusty leads the Sanitizer Series 1-0.

Round one went exactly the way he expected.

Dusty Baker said, “There is nothing better than having a hand full of sanitizer at the end of the day. Just getting that victory over Max. I’m not shocked by it, but to be able to secure that victory, it really did feel good. I guess I didn’t know how good it was going to feel until it happened.”

Max Preston said, “It was a tough loss. I’ve got to figure out a better plan. Obviously, I had a few key turnovers at the wrong time. My offense just wasn’t going today. Both our defenses were going good, and I couldn’t figure it out on offense.”

Max gets another shot at Dusty on Sunday when they get together in NBA2k.