Baker wins third straight and claims Sanitizer Series, 7-6

Dusty Baker and Max Preston finished up the one and only Sanitizer Series on Sunday night.

Dusty completed his comeback with a dominant 39-21 victory over Max in Madden Football.

With the win Dusty wins the series 7-6.

The Sanitizer bottle now resides permanently in Dusty’s apartment.

Baker said, “It’s great to be the champion of the only Sanitizer Series to ever exist. It’s the end of an era and to be able to come out on top with a winning record is all I could ask for.”

Preston said, “I think it’s only fitting that Dusty win the Sanitizer Series because he came up with the idea. I was thankful to be a part of the ride and whatever! I’m just glad to see Dusty win. I lost the Sanitizer Series. I admit it. I lost and Dusty came out on top. This was a good time.”

The pair split the first seven matches of the Sanitizer Series.

Max went on a three match winning streak to seemingly take control.

Dusty answered that by ending the series with three straight wins.

The Sanitizer Series is over.