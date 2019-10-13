Balanced, prolific offense helps ACU pummel HBU, 45-20

ABILENE, TEXAS – Tracy James and Sema’J Davis combined for 266 rushing yards and Luke Anthony three threw touchdown passes to lead Abilene Christian University to a 45-20 domination of Houston Baptist University on Saturday night in Wildcat Stadium.

ACU throttled the nation’s leading offense all night while moving to 3-4 overall and 2-3 in the Southland Conference. HBU (4-3 and 1-2) – which entered the game tops in the FCS in total, scoring and passing offense, and with the nation’s top passer – watched the Wildcats roll up 583 yards of balanced offense (280 yards passing, 303 rushing) and play stingy, opportunistic defense and special teams all night.

Abilene Christian halted its two-game skid and won its second Southland game after losing three to Central Arkansas, UIW and Lamar by a total of 10 points.

The Huskies, averaging 567 yards of offense a game, were held by ACU to 320 yards, 112 in the first half. Bailey Zappe completed 35 of 56 passes for 267 yards, one TD and was intercepted once.

Anthony completed 30 of 43 passes for 280 yards, Davis – a backup quarterback – ran for 148 yards and James added 118 and his FCS-leading 13th TD of the season. Josh Fink caught 12 passes for 112 yards and Kobe Clark grabbed nine for 107 yards, and scored once each.

ACU celebrates Homecoming next Saturday by hosting Stephen F. Austin State at Wildcat Stadium. Kickoff on Anthony Field is 3 p.m.