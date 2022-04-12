The Ballinger Bearcats have their man.

The school hired Ty Lang as the athletic director and head football coach on Monday.

Lang comes to Ballinger from Decatur where he was the head football coach last season and an assistant for seven years.

Lang led Decatur to a 4-7 record in 2021.

He takes over the Bearcats program from Chuck Lipsey.

Lipsey led the Bearcats to the playoffs every year and to winning seasons in the last four.

Ballinger has been really good in the last fifteen seasons with twelve playoff appearances since 2007.