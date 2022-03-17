Head Coach Jenna Bane is in her first season leading the Abilene High Softball team. Bane says she has a great deal of respect for the successful tradition of the program that is already in place, and is excited to take the Lady Eagles to new heights.

“These girls have really bought in, and I know our quote for the entire program is, ‘All In,’ because that’s what we say if the varsity is all in, the JV is all in, the parents are all in, the coaches are all in, then it’s going to be hard to stop us. They’re a very talented group of girls and sometimes they don’t understand that, and it’s a confidence thing. My job this year is to keep them confident and keep them calm, and let them play their games,” said Head Coach Jenna Bane.

“She just pushed us way more than what we’ve really been used to, and she’s really brought a lot out of us, that we didn’t really think we had in us,” said Maddie Perez.

Increasing the intensity at practice with healthy competition, is one way Coach Bane plans to get the most out of her players on a daily basis.

“A hitting game we call survivor, home run derby, who can hit the target off the bucket. We always end with some sort of competition and the kids get on fire with it,” said Coach Bane.

The Lady Eagles were eliminated in the third round of the playoffs last season, and the six seniors on this years team say they are leaving no stone unturned so they can make a deeper playoff run this time around.

“Now that we are seniors, we have to be like perfect about everything if we really want to like accomplish the goals we have, ” said Maddie Perez.

“Every senior wants to go to state and win district. It’s just a goal of all of ours, but to mainly just work as a team and just push each other,” said Jazlynn Cantu.

The Lady Eagles will be back on the diamond this Friday on the road against the Frenship Tigers.