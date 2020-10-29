Bangs and Ballinger set to clash for top spot in district

This Friday the Ballinger Bearcats and the Bangs Dragons finally meet up for an anticipated matchup in which the winner would have the best shot at winning the district tittle. Both Ballinger and Bangs have caught eyes as two of the Big Country’s biggest breakout teams of 2020. Going in to the matchup, Ballinger head coach Chuck Lipsey knows his team has to be discipline against the Dragons.

Head Coach Chuck Lipsey said, “I’ve suspected all along it would be between us and Bangs for the district championship. We did have one falter against Llano, like I said we were banged up so bad after that Jim Ned game. Last week was the first time we’ve been healthy and everybody practiced excpet for Bowman. We’re playing good together, the chemistry’s good, we’re playing well on defense, we’ve played real well against everyone we’ve played this year. Offensively, injuries have had us up and down a little bit, but then we got them back and we’re rolling in the right direction at the right time right now.”

After a few rough seasons in a row, the Dragons are looking to win a gold ball with leadership from the Ethan duo. Ethan Cortez and Ethan Sanchez, both seniors, are excited to be working towards a successful season.

Head Coach Kyle Maxfield said, “We told them earlier in the week that they’ve earned the right to play for the district championship, they’ve earned everything they’ve gotten.”

Ethan Cortez said, “I think it will be a hard fought game, Ballinger’s got a good squad, they’re well coached, they’ve got plenty of athletes. It’s going to be a four quarter game and I don’t think anybody’s going to just pull away.”

Ethan Sanchez said, “I’ve always wanted to win a gold ball, win a district championship, and we weren’t able to win a game. Coming into this year, it’s nice being able to finally win games and getting a chance to win a district championship.”

The last time Bangs started 7-0 was 2005, and were beat the very next week by none other than the Ballinger Bearcats. Kickoff is at 7:30 in Ballinger.