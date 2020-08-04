Bangs Dragons plan to make some noise in 2020

The Bangs Dragons are back to work in 2020, and head coach Kyle Maxfield and his team are hoping to make some noise in Class 3A Division II.

This is Maxfield’s third year leading the way for the ‘Mean Green Machine,’ and he thinks his experience heavy roster can improve on their 6-5 record from 2019.

Maxfield said, “The third season is when we should start making some hay. We’ve got a great staff, especially for this size of school. The senior group that we’ve got have been playing varsity football since they were freshman and sophomores. They took some lumps back then, so they are excited for their senior year and the opportunity to get to play. This is day one of hopefully many this season.”

15 positions are filled with starters for the Dragons this year.

Quarterback Brayden Wedeman is the district Preseason Offensive MVP.