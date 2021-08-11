Bangs is looking for new leaders during rebuilding process

The Bangs Dragons are in a big-time rebuilding phase.

Head coach Kyle Maxfield lost 14 lettermen, and the Dragons are looking for new starters in 15 positions.

All of that means, Bangs needs new leaders to step up and take the reigns.

It’s a new position for all of the players, but they say they are ready to lead their team to the playoffs for the third straight year.

Warren Theriaque said, “It’s different this year because I’ve been so used to looking up to the seniors. We’ve been together since we were in fourth grade playing TYFL. There are a lot of new faces. We’ve go to teach and help coach a lot of the newer kids, so it’s a little different, and it’s a bit of a challenge. I’m up for it.”

Damian Santillanes said, “We’ve had a lot of upperclassmen that graduated last year help us get throught that and taught me a lot, too. I am handing that down to the underclasmen, too.”

Braxton Melling added, “These practices they are meant for us to get better ever single day, so it needs to be that every single day you come out here we just throw our hearts into it.”

Bangs is expected to return to the playoffs by Texas Football Magazine.

That would make three straight appearances in the postseason. Bangs has onlly done that two other times to program history.