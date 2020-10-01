Bangs’ Maxfield is the Abilene Teachers Federal Credit Union Coach of the Week

Ethan Cortez said, “Some people got it! He’s got it. He’s just a leader.”

Bangs head coach Kyle Maxfield. Maxfield arrived in Bangs in 2019 after coaching in Brownwood for two seasons. Moving from a Class 4A school to a Class 3A school that’s just 15 miles up the road is an unusual move. Maxfield says Brownwood is a good job, but he just needed something a little smaller.

Kyle Maxfield said, “Jobs like Brownwood there’s definitely bright lights. It’s suited for a bunch of coaches. Coach Burnett’s been doing a great job. For whatever reason, sometimes it’s just not a good mix.”

And it wasn’t long before he knew he could win in Bangs, and it wasn’t just what he saw on the field.

Maxfield added, “It was the community, and how much the community of Bangs loves the Bangs Dragons.”

When he came to coach the Dragons, they were 6-34 in the previous four years. The program was in a bad way, and it needed be rebuilt. That rebuild is well underway with a playoff appearance in 2019, and running back Ethan Sanchez says this season’s 5-0 start is a direct result of Maxfield’s leadership.

Ethan Sanchez said, “We started, basically, at rock bottom, and he came in and built up the program with everything. He just put all of his work and time and effort into our program.

Every coach has a style of coaching they think is the best. Maxfield says he’s a ‘player’s coach’ who runs a disciplined program. He admits it’s tough to do both, but if the coach takes the right approach, it can be done.

Maxfield said, “I think it starts with building relationships. They have to know you care about them. They know that, and that we love them, but at the same time, we are going to hold them accountable.”

Ethan Cortez said, “He takes the time to get to know you as a person, and the football stuff takes care of itself. He really cares about building relationships with us, and that translate onto the field.”

An emotional Maxfield said, “I’ve been blessed in so many ways. These kids have given me as much joy and excitement as they’ve given the community. There’s nothing better as a coach than to start with something that is a product we weren’t proud of and turn it into something that makes the town and school and community excited. To go through those challenges with this team and this coaching staff, it’s a journey that I wouldn’t change for anything.”

Kyle Maxfield is the Abilene Teachers Federal Credit Union Coach of the Week.