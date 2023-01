The Bangs Dragons have a new head football coach and athletic director.

Jason Cole takes over the program after serving as the offensive coordinator for the Dragon’s in 2022.

This is Cole’s second head coaching stint. He led the program at Brentwood Christian in Austin to 25 wins in five seasons with three appearances in the playoffs.

Cole takes over for Kyle Maxfield. Maxfield was 26-27 in five seasons in Bangs with three trips to the postseason.