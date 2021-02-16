Banks, Nix, Quinn Earn Men’s Hoops Players of the Week

BCH Sports

by: American Southwest Conference

Posted: / Updated:

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE MEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
Games: February 8-13, 2021

CO-EAST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Ferontay Banks, Jr., G, Louisiana College
Louisiana College junior guard Ferontay Banks (Lafayette, La.) netted 20 points with seven assists, four steals and three rebounds in the Wildcats’ 91-64 win over Belhaven. He was 5-of-6 from three-point range and 7-of-12 from the field.

CO-EAST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Grayson Nix, Jr., G, Ozarks
Ozarks junior guard Grayson Nix (Red Oak, Okla.) sparked the Eagles off the bench with 22 points and five rebounds in a 101-78 win against Belhaven. He was 3-of-7 from the three-point line and went a perfect 9-of-9 at the line to help UO move into a first place tie atop the ASC East Division. Nix also recorded a pair of steals and five assists.

WEST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Steven Quinn, Jr., F, Hardin-Simmons
Hardin-Simmons junior forward Steven Quinn (Dallas, Texas) had a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds as the Cowboys defeated Sul Ross State 81-74. Quinn also had three assists and a steal.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES
EAST DIVISION
UT Dallas senior forward Kelden Pruitt (Heath, Texas) scored 15 points and pulled down eight rebounds, both game highs, as he sparked the Comets to a 91-55 home win over Belhaven Friday afternoon. Pruitt was 7-for-9 from the field, hitting his only three-point try, and added three assists, two steals and one block in the victory.

East Texas Baptist senior guard Logan Blow (Austin, Texas) had a career-high 30 points in an 86-81 loss to No. 10 Mary Hardin-Baylor. He was 10-of-10 from the free throw line and 9-of-15 from the field as she scored 15 points in the first half. Blow also had five rebounds.

WEST DIVISION
Mary Hardin-Baylor junior guard Carson Hammond (Belton, Texas) had 18 points and seven assists to help lead the No. 10 Cru to its ninth straight victory – 86-81 over East Texas Baptist. He was 5-for-5 at the line and 5-for-11 from the field to go with three rebounds and a steal.

Sul Ross State freshman guard Caelyb Kerley (Argyle, Texas) led the Lobos with 18.5 points per game to go with 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists as the Lobos went 1-1. He started with a 15-point, six-rebound performance in an 81-74 loss to Hardin-Simmons. Kerley finished the week with 22 points, five boards and a pair of assists in a 97-92 comeback win against McMurry.

Howard Payne senior forward Tyrell Thompson (Houston, Texas) grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds along with 18 points in the Yellow Jackets 74-70 loss at McMurry. He also had three steals and four assists in the game.

McMurry junior guard Remy Minor (Houston, Texas) had a season-high 26 points in a 74-70 win over Howard Payne. He also had a double-double of 14 points and 12 assists in a loss to Sul Ross State. For the week, Minor averaged 20 points, 6.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game.

