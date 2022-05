REGION I-5A

Wylie vs. Plainview at Lamesa: Game 1: Wylie 10, Plainview 3; Game 2: Wylie 11, Plainview 7; Wylie (21-5) wins series 2-0

Area:

Wylie vs. El Dorado @ Fort Stockton: Game 1 Friday at 5:00 p.m., Game 2 Saturday at 11:00 a.m., Game 3 (if needed) will follow 30 minutes after Game 2 finishes.

REGION I-4A

Vernon 10, Brownwood 1; Vernon wins one-game playoff

Snyder vs. Dumas: Game 1: Snyder 11, Dumas 1; Game 2: Snyder 8, Dumas 4; Snyder (19-8) wins series 2-0

Area:

Snyder vs. Andrews @ Moegle Field: Game 1 Friday at 6:00 p.m., Game 2 Saturday at 12:00 p.m., Game 3 (if needed) will follow 30 minutes after Game 2 finishes.

REGION I-3A

Brock vs. Breckenridge: Game 1: Brock 4, Breckenridge 2; Game 2: Brock 10, Breckenridge 0; Brock (27-3) wins series 2-0

Jim Ned vs. Sonora: Game 1: Jim Ned 11, Sonora 0; Game 2: Jim Ned 10, Sonora 1; Jim Ned (24-3) wins series 2-0

Ballinger vs. Reagan County: Game 1, Ballinger 16, Reagan County 5; Game 2, Ballinger 14, Reagan County 5; Ballinger (17-7-1) wins series 2-0

Early vs. Bowie: Game 1: Early 7, Bowie 0; Game 2, Bowie 6, Early 2; Game 3, Bowie 5, Early 1; Bowie (24-10) wins series 2-1

Area:

Jim Ned vs. Holliday @ Mineral Wells: Game 1 Friday at 7:00 p.m., Game 2 Saturday at 2:00 p.m., Game 3 (if necessary) will follow 30 minutes after Game 2 finishes.

Ballinger vs. Bowie @ Graham: Game 1 Friday at 7:30 p.m., Game 2 Saturday at 4:00 p.m., Game 3 (if needed) will follow 30 minutes after Game 2 finishes.

REGION I-2A

Anson vs. Miles: Game 1: Anson 5, Miles 3; Game 2, Anson 8, Miles 1; Anson (22-1-1) wins series 2-0

Christoval 21, Hamlin 0; Christoval wins one-game playoff

Hawley vs. Hamilton: Game 1: Hamilton 6, Hawley 0; Game 2: Hamilton 13, Hawley 9; Hamilton (20-7) wins series 2-0

Colorado City vs. Ozona: Game 1: Colorado City 12, Ozona 1; Game 2: Colorado City 7, Ozona 2; Colorado City (8-11) wins series 2-0

Coleman vs. Stamford: Game 1: Coleman 7, Stamford 5; Game 2: Stamford 17, Coleman 1; Game 3: Coleman 7, Stamford 4; Coleman (13-8) wins series 2-1

Albany vs. Winters: Game 1: Albany 11, Winters 4; Game 2: Albany 12, Winters 0; Albany (15-4) wins series 2-0

Area:

Anson vs. Christoval @ Abilene High: Game 1 Thursday at 5:00 p.m., Game 2 will be 30 minutes after Game 1, Game 3 (if needed) will be Saturday at 11 a.m.

Colorado City vs. Hamilton @ McMurry: Game 1 Friday at 4:30 p.m., Game 2 will start 30 minutes after following Game 1, Game 3 (if needed) Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

Coleman vs. Forsan @ Hardin-Simmons: Game 1 Friday at 7:00 p.m., Game 2 Saturday at 11 a.m., Game 3 (if needed) will start 30 minutes after Game 2 is finished.

Albany vs. Eldorado @ ACU: Game 1 Thursday at 1:00 p.m., Game 2 Saturday in San Angelo at TBA, Game 3 TBA

REGION I-1A

Westbrook 8, Midland TLCA 6 (10); Westbrook wins one-game playoff

Cross Plains vs. Eula: Game 1: Eula 3, Cross Plains 1; Game 2, Cross Plains 21, Eula 7; Game 3, Cross Plains 18, Eula 17; Cross Plains (9-9) wins series 2-1

Baird vs. Gorman: Game 1: Baird 4, Gorman 1; Game 2: Gorman 11, Baird 2; Game 3, Gorman 7, Baird 4; Gorman wins series 2-1

Area:

Westbrook vs. Cross Plains @ Eula: One game series, Thursday at 4:00 p.m.