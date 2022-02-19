ABILENE, Texas – For the second time this season, McMurry University Baseball won a three-game series with back-to-back wins, taking down Mary Hardin-Baylor in two close games Saturday at Walt Driggers Field.

After losing the series opener Friday night, McMurry responded Saturday with an 8-7 walk-off win Saturday afternoon to tie the series. In the rubber match immediately following, the War Hawks held on for a 3-1 win.

Prior to Saturday, McMurry’s last series win against the Cru came in 2018. Furthermore, McMurry’s last series win over UMHB in Abilene was in 2016. McMurry now leads the all-time series with a 41-25 record.

McMurry earned its first two wins in American Southwest Conference play today, improving to 4-5 overall and 2-4 in the ASC. UMHB drops to 3-3 overall and in conference play.

Game 1: McMurry 8, UMHB 7 (7 innings)

McMurry surrendered a five run lead in the sixth inning to fall behind 7-6, but surged back in the final frame to win in walk-off fashion.

The final run was scored by freshman Dylan Abbott, who reached on a single and later moved to third with one out. With the winning run 90 feet away, sophomore Blake Beach swung at the first pitch he saw and chopped it to third, scoring Abbott on a bang-bang play at the plate to win it.

All nine starters had a hit for McMurry, combining for 14 hits. Reed Hodges led that group with a 3-for-4 day, including a two-RBI double in the second to give his team the early lead. A trio of freshmen – Abbott, Casey Turner and Blaze Rickerson – added two each.

The War Hawks fell behind early on a deep sac fly to centerfield, scoring a runner all the way from second base, but answered immediately with an RBI single by Turner to score Beach. This led to five more runs over the next four innings, giving McMurry a 6-1 cushion.

Marty Carnahan earned his first start of the season, keeping McMurry ahead most of the way. After being limited for four innings, UMHB rallied back for two runs in the fifth and four in the sixth to take the lead.

Senior Nick Hamel moved to the mound from first base and allowed that one go-ahead run – unearned – but would help his own cause in the bottom of the sixth with an RBI single to score Hodges. Hamel went back out and pitched a scoreless seventh, stranding two in scoring position with back-to-back strikeouts. This set up Beach to walk it off in the bottom half.

Carnahan completed 5.1 innings in the no-decision, fanning six with just six hits and two walks allowed. Hamel earned the win after 1.2 innings of relief.

Game 2: McMurry 3, UMHB 1

Jonathan Enriquez had his career-best outing on the mound, earning the win in a low-scoring 3-1 victory in the nightcap to decide the series.

Last season, Enriquez pitched 2.0 scoreless innings at UMHB, but was even more effective Saturday with a 6.0 inning quality start. He allowed just one run – unearned – while scattering four hits. Despite having to work around six walks, he struck out five and left in good standing.

UMHB took the early lead in the second frame, as Ryan Farmer reached on a leadoff error and later scored on a two-out sac fly. Later that inning, a runner tried stealing second with two outs, but was thrown out by freshman catcher Logan Mercer.

McMurry took the lead in the third inning as Abbott, Koy Carpenter and Mercer loaded the bases with nobody out. With ducks on the pond, Beach singled two runners home to make it 2-1. The Cru escaped more runs with a double play.

After a shaky defensive game Friday, the War Hawks made an excellent defensive play in the fifth inning Saturday to preserve the lead. With the bases loaded and one out, right fielder Blaze Rickerson made a run-saving diving catch and threw out a runner at second to end the inning abruptly.

UMHB also reached two in scoring position to open the sixth, but Enriquez retired three straight to end the frame. He was relieved in the seventh by freshman Braxton Briones, who went on to pitch the final three innings for his first career save.

Mercer added one insurance run in the seventh, singling home Abbott to make it 3-1. Briones allowed one double in the eighth but nothing else en route to a series win.

The two teams combined for just 11 hits, with McMurry owning six of those. Abbott and Mercer had two each, while Beach and Hamel added one each.

On Deck

The War Hawks are back at home Friday, Feb. 25 to open a three-game series against Ozarks. The series will begin Friday with a 1 p.m. doubleheader and will conclude Saturday at 1 p.m.