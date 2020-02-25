Battle tested Eagles are ready for the postseason

The Abilene High Eagles are getting ready to play their Bi-District championship game on Tuesday night against Arlington Lamar.

It’s the playoffs, so Lamar is going to be a test.

It’s a test head coach Justin Reese says his team is ready for because of the teams the Eagles played during non-district and district this season.

Reese said, “We feel good. We feel like our district prepared us. We played some really good teams in district, L.D. Bell, Trinity, Haltom. Some teams that are similar to teams we are going to be playing in playoffs, so we feel like we are prepared.”

“I feel like we preformed really well. We came together more as a team through out the season. At the beginning we were really strong, and we continued to get stronger. We are focused on the playoffs.”

Reese added, “Every game is a big one, but every games is a chance for you to see if you can advance. It’s not easy, but we’re really excited about the challenge.”

It’s getting closer.

The Eagles and the Vikings meet tomorrow night at 7 p.m. in Mineral Wells.

This is the first playoff game for everyone on the Abilene High roster.