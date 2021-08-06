Battles at most positions highlight ACU workouts

The ACU Wildcats are the first Big Country university to take the field for the 2021 season.

The Wildcats are coming off a disappointing 2020 when they managed just one victory.

This year, Adam Dorrel’s team is picked to finish sixth in the WAC/ASUN, also known as the AQ7, combined conference.

It’s a team in transition that has a competition at quarterback and virtually every position on the field.

That could be a problem, but the players are happy to compete every day.

Quint Titre said, “It’s great. We all love competition. It makes us all better. It pushes us to be better. It’s a good feeling. I love it. I invite it. I think this is one of the best teams we’ve had. We definitely have a lot of potential. I think we can be great. We put in some work. It’s good to be back with the guys working on our craft and getting better, doing our drills and all of that stuff. It’s exciting.”

The Wildcats have four weeks to get ready for the opener.

They start with SMU on September 4 in Dallas.