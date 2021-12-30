BCH Sports 2021 High School Football Teams of the Year

Here are the 2021 BCH Sports Teams of the Year:

Class 4A: Sweetwater Mustangs

In 2021, the high flying Mustangs offense operated by senior quarterback Leo Holsey averaged over 35 points per game. After numerous successful seasons in Hamlin, in his first year with the Sweetwater Head Coach Russell Lucas led the Mustangs two an 8-4 record and one playoff win over Borger.

Class 2A: Hawley Bearcats

Hawley put together a season for the record books in 2021, by making it all the way to the Class 2A Division One State Championship game for the first time in school history. The combination of a dynamic offense and a physical defense led Hawley to an undefeated regular season. Hawley’s defense left their mark on the Big Country by shutting out their opponents in 7 out of their 15 wins.

Class 1A: Westbrook Wildcats

It’s impossible to talk about the best Big Country football teams of the year without bringing up the Class 1A Division One State Champion Westbrook Wildcats. Westbrook started out the 2021 season 2-4, but found a way to get back on track, finishing the 2021 season with nine straight wins. Including their 72-66 victory over the may tigers at AT&T Stadium to bring home the schools first every state championship title.

Honorable Mention: Roscoe Plowboys

After losing to Hawley in their first game of the year, Roscoe went on a nine game winning streak, finishing the regular season 9-1. Roscoe’s incredible turnaround from going 1-11 in 2020, to 9-2 overall in 2021 with a playoff appearance, is impressive to say the least.