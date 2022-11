The final week of the regular season of txhsfb concluded last night.

Here is our final BCH Sports Blowup of the Week:

The Coleman Bluecats traveled the short distance to Bangs for one final district game battling it out for second place.

This big Bluecats stands tall with red daring eyes and sponsored by Owl Drug.

The Bluecats steam rolled through winning 47-0 and will play Alvord in the bi-district round next week.