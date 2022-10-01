This one is fierce. This one is intimidating.

Last week was the Sweetwater Mustangs ‘Stang. So it’s only fitting that we show off their district rival’s

blowup.

Snyder’s Tiger is our BCH Sports Week 6 Blowup of the Week!



This thing stands around fifteen feet tall and twelve feet wide!

It’s got sharp teeth and hangs high as the Tigers run out proud in front of Snyder fans.



Snyder fell unfortunately to Holliday last night, but the real games start now for them with their district starting up next week.