It’s our week three BCH Sports blowup of the week!

This team is undefeated on the season.

The Breckenridge Buckaroos have this very unique blowup.

It’s like a normal blowup up to the 10 ft mark, then it’s a horse bucking of course. Seems fitting with a cowboy riding him.

The Buckaroos ended Cisco’s undefeated record last night winning 30-27.

They’ve got Eastland next.