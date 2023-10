CROSS PLAINS, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Cross Plains Buffaloes Cheerleaders are our BCH Sports Cheerleaders of the Week.

The Buffaloes lead Cross Plains in a 49-13 win over Abilene TLCA. This win advanced the Buffaloes to 2-2 in district play, 4-5 overall.

With every cheer, every dance routine, and every halftime performance, the Cross Plains cheerleaders support their beloved Buffaloes.

Cross Plains travel to Miles next week in their season finale facing the Bulldogs