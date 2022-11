For your week 11 of our BCH Sports Cheerleaders of the Week, it’s the Hamlin Pied Pipers.

The Pied Pipers shouted loud and proud in their green and white as the players faced the Roscoe Plowboys.

This battle between the two was a good one but Hamlin ended up falling to Roscoe 16 to 14 in thier last season game.

The Pied Pipers end their season with an overall record of 5-5.