STAMFORD, Texas (BCH Sports) – In week 11 of high school football, the Stamford Bulldogs are the BCH Sports Cheerleaders of the week.

The Bulldogs welcome the Colorado City Wolves to Anderson Stadium and won, 61-6.

The Stamford Bulldog Cheerleaders have always been a source of inspiration and motivation for the entire town, and now, as BCH Sports Cheerleaders of the Week, their commitment to teamwork and community had been celebrated on a larger stage.

Stamford concludes the regular season 5-1 in district play and 8-1 overall.