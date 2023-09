CISCO, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Cisco Loboes are your the BCH Sports Week two Cheerleaders of the Week.

The Loboes host the Wall Hawks in a Friday night matchup under the lights, but fell 27-10.

With loud chants and cheers, the Cisco cheerleaders shouted loud and proud on the sidelines at Chesley Field.

Cisco picks up their second loss on the season and host Breckenridge next Friday at 7 p.m.