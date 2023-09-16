HAWLEY, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Hawley Bearcats are your the BCH Sports Week four Cheerleaders of the Week.

Due to recent rain making Hawley’s field unplayable, the Bearcats welcome the Albany Lions to Shelton Stadium at Hardin-Simmons University.

The Bearcats loss to Albany with a final score of 27-14.

The travel for both teams didn’t stop the fans or the cheerleaders for being fired up for the clash between state champions game.

From chants, to yells, and excitement, the Bearcat cheerleaders shouted loud and proud for their team as they took the field.

This matchup was one everyone in the Albany Hawley community looked forward to.

Hawley faces Anson next Friday at home while Albany stays on the road going up up against Comanche.