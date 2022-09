The Hawley Bearcats Cheerleaders are the BCH Sports week four Cheerleaders of the Week.

Loud and proud the Hawley cheerleaders cheered on their 3-0 team to stunning victory against the 3-0 Albany Lions. Hawley took home the win against Albany with a score of 26-14.

The Bearcats are now 4-0 and play Anson next week.