The Stamford High Cheerleaders are the BCH Sports week five Cheerleaders of the Week.

With big smiles and and loud chants, the Bulldogs cheerleaders express their love for their undefeated Stamford High team. The players took on the Winters Blizzards and remains undefeated with a final score of 48-12.

Up next for the Bulldogs, they’ll hit the road to play Olney next week.