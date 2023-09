ANSON, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Anson Tigers are your the BCH Sports Week six Cheerleaders of the Week.

Anson host the 1-4 Colorado City Wolves to Tigers Stadium for a district showdown.

In a 42-13 win against the Wolves, the Anson cheerleaders lead the crowd with chants to get them excited about the game.

Anson picks up their first district win to go 1-1, and are now 3-3 overall.

The Tigers head to Winters and goes up against the Blizzards next Friday at 7 p.m.